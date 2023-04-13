Mostly sunny and breezy today. Record high temperatures could be set in many spots. High temperatures will reach for the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the southwest. This will cause another high fire danger across most of the state. Mostly clear and breezy tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southwest. Mostly sunny and breezy on Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the south. This could again cause another high fire danger. Looking ahead, showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. A cold front moves through and really cools us off. Rain and snow showers will be possible Sunday and Monday with highs in the low 40s. We'll dry out on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 50s. We'll become mostly cloudy on Wednesday as highs reach for the mid 50s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs