Mostly sunny and windy today. High temperatures will make it into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the southwest. This will create a high fire danger across Central Wisconsin today. Mostly clear and calm tonight. Low temperatures will only fall into the upper 40s with a light breeze out of the southwest. Mostly sunny and breezy again on Thursday. High temperatures will make it into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southwest. This could again create a high fire danger across the state. Looking ahead, we'll see lots of sunshine again on Friday with highs in the mid 70s. Rain chances will arrive on Saturday as highs reach for the low 70s. We then fall off a cliff Saturday night as temperatures fall back to reality. We'll see rain and snow showers on Sunday and Monday with highs in the low 40s. We'll dry out with a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs