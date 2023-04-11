Partly cloudy and breezy today. Some areas may experience more clouds at times. High temperatures will make it into the middle to upper 60s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the southwest. Mostly clear and breezy tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the southwest. Mostly sunny, warm and windy on Wednesday. High temperatures will surge into mid 70s. Some spots could see temperatures in the 80s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the southwest. Looking ahead, we're dry Thursday and Friday with a lot of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. Some 80s are not out of the question for a few spots on Thursday. Rain showers move in Friday into Saturday. Saturday's high will be in the low 60s. We'll cool off into the lower to middle 40s Sunday and Monday with chances for rain and snow showers. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs