Partly cloudy and breezy today. High temperatures will make it into the low 60s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the south. Mostly cloudy and not as cool tonight. Lows will fall into the low 40s with a light breeze out of the south. Mostly cloudy and breezy on Tuesday. High temperatures will reach into the mid 60s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southwest. Looking ahead, we're dry Wednesday and Thursday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will feel amazing. They will reach into the low 70s. A few of you could reach the mid 70s. Rain showers approach Friday afternoon with highs in the low 70s. We'll then cool off into the low 60s Saturday with a chance for rain showers. Then the bottom drops out by Sunday. Chances for rain and snow showers move back in with highs only in the mid 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs