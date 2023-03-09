Mostly cloudy and breezy today. High temperatures will make it into the mid 30s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the east. Snow will be likely tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low 20s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northeast. Morning snow showers on Friday will give way to a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will make it into the low 30s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northeast. In total, about 1-3 inches of snow could fall in the Northwoods with higher amounts of 4-6 inches in the southern parts of our viewing area. Looking ahead, we're dry Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low 30s. Snow moves in again Saturday night into Sunday. This will add to our snow already on the ground. Sunday's high will be in the low 30s. We'll hold on to a few snow showers on Monday with highs in the mid 20s. We'll then see a mixture of clouds and sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs