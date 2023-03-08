Mostly cloudy and breezy today. High temperatures will make it into the upper 30s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southwest. Mostly cloudy and breezy again tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the low 20s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northeast. Mostly cloudy and breezy again on Thursday. Highs will make it it into the mid 30s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the east. Looking ahead, snow looks to fall Thursday night into Friday. This system for the most part won't cause many issues. A widespread 2-4 inches of snow could fall across the viewing area with lower amounts north and higher amounts south. High temperatures Friday will be in the low 30s. We'll dry out Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low 30s. More snow moves in Saturday night through Monday. High temperatures Sunday and Monday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. We'll be partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the low 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs