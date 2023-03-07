Mostly sunny and nice today. High temperatures will make a run for the low 40s with a light breeze out of the east. Mostly cloudy and calm tonight. Lows will bottom out into the low 20s with a light breeze out of the east. Mostly cloudy and breezy on Wednesday. Highs will make it into the upper 30s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southeast. Looking ahead, we're dry on Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 30s. Snow arrives Thursday night into Friday and accumulations possible. We then dry out on Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low 30s. Chances for snow arrive Sunday and Monday with highs in the low 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs