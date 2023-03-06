Snow will be expected on and off today. An additional 1-2 inches of snow could fall with highs in the mid 30s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northeast. Snow showers are possible early tonight. After midnight we'll see decreasing clouds with lows fall into the upper teens. We'll be partly cloudy for the day on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Looking ahead, we're dry Wednesday and Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the mid to upper 30s. Snow moves in again Thursday night and continues through Saturday. Temperatures Friday and Saturday will climb into the upper 20s to lower 30s. We'll have a pause in the snow Saturday night before it moves back in again as we head toward your Sunday. High temperatures will reach for the low 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs