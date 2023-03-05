It's the Weekend! A few flurries possible early, otherwise clearing late. Low temperatures will be in the mid teens. Mostly cloudy and mild on Sunday. Highs will warm and hovering in the low 40s. Our next low pressure system arrives Sunday night. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s. Several inches of snowfall is likely. Road conditions will be poor for the morning commute Monday. Looking ahead, we'll have snow continuing on Monday. The current thinking is 3-6+ inches of snow with locally higher amounts along and north of Marathon county. Areas south will see less with 1-4 inches of snow. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. We'll see a mixture of clouds and sun with highs in the mid to upper 30s on Tuesday. Mostly cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 30s. Our next chances for snow arrive Thursday night and will last Friday and over next weekend. Snow will be in the area with high temperatures in the upper 20s Friday. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski