We're starting to see WINTER STORM WATCHES issued as our next system continues to track into our region. This is for the system that tracks in Sunday night into Monday. The first weekend of March is here. So far it's greeting us with a lot of sunshine. Don't let that fool you. There are clouds and even some snow flurries moving in. Nothing to worry about there. Nothing will accumulate. We average high temperatures in the low 30s this time of year. We'll get warmer than that. We'll see high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We'll see a few flurries this evening, but that will taper off. We'll then become partly cloudy with areas of dense fog. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper teens. Areas of dense fog Sunday morning will give way to a mostly cloudy sky. You may receive some sunshine as highs reach for the low 40s. Looking ahead, we'll be mostly cloudy Sunday night as our next storm system approaches. Look for a combination of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow to develop late and continue into Monday afternoon. The further north you go, the better opportunities of it remaining as snow. 3-6 inches of snow could fall in Marathon county spanning up to the U.P. border. 1-3 inches of snow could fall in Portage, Wood, and Adams counties. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Devin Biggs