WINTER STORM WARNINGS and WINTER STORM WATCHES are posted for heavy wintry precipitation that will be passing through today and lasting through Saturday morning. Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will be expected today. Several dry hours will also be common as highs reach for the upper 30s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the northeast. Our wintry mix will switch over to snow tonight. The snow will be heavy at times. 12-18 inches of snow with locally higher amounts are possible. Lows will fall into the low 20s. Winds could gust up to 40 mph out of the northeast. Snow showers will be expected Saturday morning. That will wrap up and the sun will come out. Highs will make it into the low 30s. Looking ahead, rain and snow showers return briefly on Sunday with highs in the mid 40s. We'll be mostly cloudy on Monday with highs in the upper 40s. More active weather moves in Tuesday with rain and snow showers. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s. Low 40s return Wednesday with more rain and snow showers. We'll have a few snow showers on Thursday with highs in the mid 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs