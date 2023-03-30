Heavy precipitation over the next two days will add up to several inches of rain and over a foot of snow in spots. For tonight,  A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Oneida, Vilas, Florence and Forest counties.  Heavy freezing rain, sleet and snow is likely in these areas tonight.  2-6 inches of snow will be common.  Further south, just a cold rain.  The northeast wind will pick up and occasionally gust near 45MPH as temperatures flirt with freezing.  A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for all areas Friday night into Saturday.  This is the stronger of the two systems.  A break in the precipitation is likely for several hours Friday afternoon.  Rain and snow will overspread the area again from southwest to northeast mid afternoon.  The mixed precipitation will change over to all snow.  The snow could be heavy at times.  The heavy, wet snow will be difficult to move around.  The northeast wind will continue to gust near 45MPH Friday night into Saturday morning reducing visibility to near zero at times.  Widespread snowfall accumulations in the 9-12" inch range will be common with localized higher amounts between Highway 29 and Highway 8.  Snow will diminish in coverage and intensity Saturday morning.  Some sunshine will emerge through the afternoon.  Still windy with highs in the low 30s.  MAKE it a GREAT Day!  Geoff Weller