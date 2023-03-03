Mostly cloudy and calm today. You may notice some sunshine from time to time. High temperatures will make it into the upper 30s with a light breeze out of the southwest. We'll be mostly cloudy and quiet tonight. Lows will bottom out in the low 20s with a light breeze out of the west. Mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible on Saturday. Highs will make it into the upper 30s with a light breeze out of the west. Looking ahead, we're quiet Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low 40s. Snow chances arrive Sunday night and could mix with rain on Monday. Monday's high will be in the mid 30s. Tuesday we'll be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 20s Wednesday and Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs