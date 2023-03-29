Partly cloudy and breezy today. High temperatures will only make it into the mid 20s. It will feel colder thanks to the wind. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. Mostly clear and cold tonight. Lows will fall to around 4º as the winds back off. Increasing clouds on Thursday will give way to afternoon rain and snow showers. High temperatures will make it into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northwest. Any snow that falls will be minor. A few inches or less will be possible across the Northwoods. Looking ahead, a wintry mix will switch over to all rain Thursday night and last through Friday. We'll then switch back to a wintry mix Friday night. Eventually we'll switch over to snow. The snowfall Friday night we made need to keep an eye on. The snow will linger into Saturday morning before it tapers off and the sun comes out. The break is short-lived. We'll have rain and snow back in the forecast Sunday and Monday. We'll then have the opportunity for a wintry mix on Tuesday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs