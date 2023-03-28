Partly cloudy and breezy today. High temperatures will make it into the upper 30s. Winds could gust up to 15 mph out of the southwest. Snow showers are possible tonight. Little to no accumulations are expected with lows in the low teens. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the west. Partly cloudy and breezy again on Wednesday. Highs will make it into the upper 20s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. Looking ahead, afternoon snow showers are possible on Thursday. That will switch over to a wintry mix Thursday night with a transition to rain on Friday. We'll then switch back to a wintry mix Friday night and eventually to all snow. We'll have a few morning snow showers Saturday morning before that clears out and the sunshine returns. The break will be short-lived. Rain and snow showers return on Sunday with a transition to all rain on Monday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs