Clouds will be on the increase today as a weak cold front passes through. High temperatures will make it into the low 40s with a light breeze out of the northwest. Mostly cloudy with a few flurries tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper teens as the winds go calm. Mostly cloudy and breezy on Tuesday. Highs will make it into the mid 30s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northwest. Looking ahead, snow showers are possible Tuesday night. Around a half inch or less is possible. Some areas could see up to an inch. We're then dry and cool on Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 20s. Snow showers exist on Thursday with highs in the upper 30s. We'll have a chance for a wintry mix Thursday night through Friday night. Friday's high will be in the upper 30s. Chances for snow showers will exist Saturday morning. Sunshine will come out for the afternoon with highs in the mid 30s. Rain and snow showers stick around on Sunday with highs in the mid 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs