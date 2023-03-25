It's the Weekend! Mostly cloudy with a light breeze tonight. Lows will be in the low 20s. The northwest wind will be gusting near 20 mph. Mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 30s Sunday. Partly cloudy with lows in the mid teens Sunday night. Looking ahead, we're dry on Monday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Mostly cloudy and cooler Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy with flurries possible on Wednesday and high temperatures in the low 30s. Snow will be in the region Thursday with highs in the mid 30s and overnight lows below freezing. Rain and snow will be in the area Friday as temperatures warmup into the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy with below average highs in the mid 30s on Saturday. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski