Mostly sunny and nice today. Make sure to pack the sunglasses. High temperatures will make it into the low 40s with a light breeze out of the south. Clouds will be on the increase tonight as an area of low pressure starts to get closer to Wisconsin. Low temperatures will fall into the low 20s with a light breeze out of the east. We'll be mostly cloudy for the day on Saturday. You notice a snow flurry or two. High temperatures will reach for the upper 30s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the north. Looking ahead, we're dry on Sunday and Monday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low 40s. Rain and snow chances move in on Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s. We'll hold to chances for snow showers Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs