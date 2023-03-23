Partly cloudy and quiet today. High temperatures will make it into the upper 30s with a light breeze out of the northwest. Mostly clear and a little cool tonight. Low temperatures will fall to around 8º as the winds go calm. Mostly sunny and a little warmer on Friday. We'll see highs in the low 40s with a light breeze out of the southwest. Looking ahead, snow showers move in on Saturday with highs in the upper 30s. The snow will wrap up Saturday night. We'll then be mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday with highs in the low 40s. Snow showers are on the way Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s. We'll be mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs