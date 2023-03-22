Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers today. We'll see that transition to all rain as temperatures rise. Many dry hours will also be observed as highs reach for the low 40s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the southwest. Mostly cloudy and breezy tonight. Lows will fall into the low 20s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the west. Partly cloudy and not as breezy in Thursday. Highs will make it into the upper 30s. Looking ahead, we'll see lots of sunshine on Friday with highs in the low 40s. Snow showers are possible on Saturday with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We'll then be dry Sunday through Tuesday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the low 40s Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s on Tuesday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs