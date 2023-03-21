Mostly cloudy with snow showers arriving late today. Minor accumulations are possible. High temperatures will make it into the low 30s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southeast. Snow showers continue tonight as another around approaches. 1-2 inches of snow could fall with the highest opportunities near the U.P. border. Lows will fall into the upper 20s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southeast. Rain and snow showers will greet us on Wednesday. We'll then switch over to all rain with highs in the mid 40s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the south. Looking ahead, we'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine Thursday and Friday with highs in the 30s and 40s. Snow showers are possible Friday night into Saturday. Saturday's high will be in the low 40s. We'll be mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs