A cold front in the area now could kick up a few light snow showers and flurries tonight. Little to no snow accumulation. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a light northeast breeze and lows in the mid teens. Cloudy and breezy with afternoon rain and snow showers tomorrow afternoon. The rain/snow line should hug Highway 29. light rain south, light snow north. Minor snow accumulations are possible before the 7:12 sunset. You'll notice the gusty east wind as high temperatures flirt with freezing. Scattered snow showers tomorrow night. This looks like a 1-3 inch snowfall for everyone with the highest amounts running along the U.P. border. The southeast wind will continue to gust near 25MPH as lows settle in the mid 20s. Looking ahead, light rain and some snow looks to continue into Wednesday and Wednesday night. Afternoon highs should surge into the mid 40s on a gusty south wind. Things quiet down Thursday as a large storm system passes to our south. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller