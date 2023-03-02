A nice stretch of dry weather begins today. We'll be partly cloudy and calm as highs reach for the low 30s. We'll be mostly clear and quiet tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 30s with a light breeze out of the south. Mostly cloudy and nice as we head into your Friday. High temperatures will rise into the mid 30s with a light breeze out of the southeast. Looking ahead, we remain dry this weekend with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures both days will be in the upper 30s. A few of you could touch the low 40s. Snow showers develop Sunday night. It will transition to a mixture of rain and snow Monday as highs climb into the upper 30s. We'll dry out Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will feature a mixture of clouds and sun with highs in the low to mid 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs