Partly cloudy skies will be in the area tonight with windy conditions. Low temperatures will be in the mid teens. The southwest wind will be gusting near 30 mph. Mostly cloudy and calm Monday. A few flurries are also possible. Highs will be in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy and chilly Monday night. Flurries will be possible overnight. Lows will be in the mid teens with a light breeze. Looking ahead, another low pressure system arrives Tuesday. Snow showers develop on Tuesday with highs in the low 30s. The snow will pick up in intensity Tuesday night with lows in the 20s. Rain and snow showers will be in the area Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 30s. Snow showers will be in the region Thursday with cooler temperatures in the mid 30s. We clear up Friday as we stick around under a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski