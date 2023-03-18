Snow showers continue this morning with heavier snow north. 1-3 inches of snow accumulations are expected with heavier lake effect snow further north. Low temperatures will fall to around 8º. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the northwest creating a wind chill temperature well below 0°. Snow Showers continue again today. Minor accumulations are expected, but again heavier lake effect snow further north. High temperatures will reach for the upper teens to low 20s. It will feel cold today with winds that could gust up to 30 mph out of the northwest. We finally clear up Saturday night. We'll be partly cloudy with cold low temperatures in the mid single digits. The northwest wind will be blowing at 10 to 20 mph creating a cold feels like temperature well below 0°. Looking ahead, sunshine returns on Sunday as highs reach for the mid 30s. We'll then become mostly cloudy on Monday with highs in the mid 30s. Another low pressure system arrives Tuesday. Snow showers develop on Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s. Rain and snow showers will be in the area Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski