Snow showers are expected today. Any accumulations today will be minor. It will be windy with highs reaching for the mid 20s. Temperatures will fall into the upper teens by around midday. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the northwest. Snow showers continue tonight. Minor accumulations are expected, but heavier lake effect snow will be possible further north. Low temperatures will fall to around 9º. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. Snow Showers continue again on Saturday. Minor accumulations are expected, but again heavier lake effect snow will be possible further north. High temperatures will reach for the upper teens to lower 20s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the northwest. Looking ahead, sunshine returns on Sunday as highs reach for the mid 30s. We'll then become mostly cloudy on Monday with highs in the upper 30s. Rain and snow showers develop on Tuesday. Those chances will last through Thursday with highs in the 30s and 40s. MAKE it a GREAT St. Patrick's Day and Weekend! Devin Biggs