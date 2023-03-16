Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain showers today. Areas of dense fog could develop with highs in the low 40s. Rain will change over to snow tonight. Travel may become difficult in a few spots. It will be windy with lows falling into the low 20s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the northwest. We'll be windy with snow showers for the day on Friday. Highs will make it into the mid 20s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the northwest. Total snow accumulations in Vilas County will be 3-5 inches. Areas south could see 1-3 inches of snow or less. Looking ahead, well have a few more snow showers on Saturday. The wind will continue to blow the snow around as highs reach for the upper teens to lower 20s. The precipitation ends by Saturday night. We'll then be dry Sunday through Wednesday with highs in the 30s and 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs