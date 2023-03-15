Mostly cloudy and warmer today. High temperatures will climb into the low 40s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the southwest. Rain showers move in late tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 30s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the south. Rain will be likely on Thursday with highs in the low 40s. The winds will back off for the time being. Looking ahead, we switch over to snow sometime between 4-8 PM Thursday. Snow will be expected through Saturday before ending by Saturday night. In the Northwoods, around 4-8 inches of snow could fall. Lesser amounts are possible further south. Winter Storm Watches are posted as a result of the snow moving in. We'll then enter a dry stretch Sunday through Tuesday with a mixture of clouds and sun. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs