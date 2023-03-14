Mostly sunny and calm today. High temperatures will make it into the low 30s with a light breeze out of the south. Partly cloudy and not as cool tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper teens. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the south. Mostly cloudy and warmer on Wednesday. Highs will make it into the low 40s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the southwest. Looking ahead, rain will be moving in Wednesday night and will switch over to snow Thursday night. Snow and blowing snow opportunities will exist Friday through Saturday. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the low 40s. We'll fall into the 20s Friday and Saturday. Sunday we'll see lots of sunshine with highs in the mid 30s. We'll be partly cloudy on Monday with highs in the low 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Pi Day! Devin Biggs