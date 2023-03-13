Light winds, the fresh snowfall and cold, dry air aloft will create an ideal radiational cooling environment tonight. The average low temperature this time of year is 16°. We're not going to do that. look for lows near -5° with a light north breeze making it feel like -15°. A full day of sunshine is on deck tomorrow. We earned it! Temperatures will respond nicely to the 11 hours and 49 minutes of daylight tomorrow with highs back in the low 30s. Increasing clouds Wednesday. Windy too. The southwest wind will occasionally gust near 30MPH pushing high temperatures into the low 40s. Looking ahead, a very interesting forecast begins to unfold Wednesday night through Saturday morning. Another strong, long duration precipitation event is looking more and more likely. It looks to start as rain late Wednesday night and continue as rain through most of Thursday. At some point a changeover to snow will occur along and north of Highway 29. The snow could be heavy Friday and Saturday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller