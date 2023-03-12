Weather Alert

...PROLONGED PERIOD OF ACCUMULATING SNOW CONTINUES... .A prolonged snow event will continue this afternoon as low pressure slowly moves southeast across Wisconsin. Light to moderate snow will continue across the region this afternoon, then come to an end from west to east Monday morning. A narrow band of heavier snow is expected to develop later this afternoon, roughly along/near Highway 29. Minor blowing and drifting snow is possible this evening into Monday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Langlade, Oneida, Vilas, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Snow covered and slippery roads are expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&