The light to moderate snow out there now will gradually end from west to east early Monday morning. You'll notice the northeast wind pick up as low temperatures settle in the upper teens. Light snow and flurries will end with the 7:14 sunrise. Turning mostly cloudy and breezy with well below average high temperatures in the mid 20s. Partly cloudy and cold tomorrow night. The average low temperature is 15°. We're not going to do that. Look for lows near 0° with a light north breeze making it feel colder. Looking ahead, we're gaining a little over 3 minutes of daylight each day. A full 11 hours and 49 minutes of sunshine is on deck Tuesday with slightly cool highs in the low to mid 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller