We'll set our clocks forward this weekend with another round of accumulating snow. This very active weather pattern looks to continue at least through next weekend. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are posted because of the snow moving in. We'll be mostly cloudy with chances for afternoon snow showers. Anything that falls today will be minor. High temperatures today will make it into the low 30s. Snow gets going tonight. That's when it will start to accumulate. Around 1-3 inches of snow could fall the with lows in the low 20s. Snow continues throughout the day on Sunday. Another 3-5 inches of snow could fall with highs in the low 30s. The snow will start to taper off Sunday night. Any additional accumulations then looks to be an inch or less with lows in the mid teens. Looking ahead, we get a couple days to regroup the weather gets active again. Those days will be Monday and Tuesday as we'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Highs Monday will be in the mid 20s. Temperatures will climb into the low 30s Tuesday. Rain and snow chances arrive Wednesday and last through Friday. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Devin Biggs