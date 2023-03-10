Morning snow will be expected today. We'll then be mostly cloudy as highs reach for the low 30s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northeast. Mostly cloudy and quiet tonight. Lows will fall into the mid teens as the winds back off. Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow on Saturday with highs in the low 30s. Looking ahead, snow will falls Saturday night and lasts through Monday before tapering off. Around 5-8 inches of snow looks to fall from that system. Temperatures will be in the low 30s on Sunday and mid 20s Monday. We'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low 30s Tuesday and upper 30s Wednesday. Rain and snow showers are possible on Thursday with highs in the upper 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs