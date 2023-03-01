Mostly cloudy with snow today. 2-4 inches of snow will fall across Lincoln county and areas north. 1-2 inches of snow could fall south of Lincoln county. High temperatures will climb into the low 30s. Snow showers do continue tonight. It will be breezy with lows falling into the low teens. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the north. Partly cloudy and calmer on Thursday as highs reach for the low 30s. Looking ahead, we enter a dry stretch Thursday through Sunday with a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 30s. We'll reach for the mid to upper 30s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Chances for snow move back in Monday and Tuesday. Highs Monday will be in the mid 30s. We'll fall into the low 30s on Tuesday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs