Weather Alert

...ANOTHER ROUND OF WINTRY WEATHER TODAY INTO TONIGHT... Despite today being the first day of the meteorological spring, a strong upper level disturbance tracking east from the Northern Plains will bring another round of wintry weather to the area today into tonight. Occasional light snow and flurries or sprinkles are possible through mid-morning, but this precipitation will not be significant. The Wausau area and central Wisconsin is expected to be affected by the significant precipitation first. It should arrive in this area during the late morning in the form of clusters of snow showers. The combination of brief, but substantially reduced visibility and a quick accumulation of snow on the roads could result in hazardous travel conditions beginning by around 1000 am and continuing through the afternoon and into the early evening. Drizzle or freezing drizzle is possible during lulls in the precipitation. One to three inches of snow accumulation is anticipated across central Wisconsin by late evening. The snow showers that move into central Wisconsin during the late morning will shift into north-central and far northeast. Snow will be more persistent in this area during the afternoon and evening. This will result in a higher accumulation. Two to four inches of snow is anticipated in this area. But there will still be some lulls across the north as well, and freezing drizzle is possible during the lulls. Temperatures edging above freezing should prevent much snow accumulation on the roads in east-central Wisconsin during the daylight hours. However, snow showers in east-central Wisconsin are expected to increase during the late afternoon and evening, and pavement temperatures will likely drop below freezing just after sunset. This could result in refreezing of any water lingering on the roads, and the development of icy patches. In addition, snow is likely to begin accumulating on untreated pavement during this period. The most likely period for hazardous travel in east-central Wisconsin will be between 500 pm and midnight. Up to an inch of snow accumulation is possible. Anyone traveling across the area today or tonight should be on the lookout for rapidly changing travel conditions. Plan on needing some extra time to reach your destination, especially if traveling across the north or during the late afternoon or evening.

...ANOTHER ROUND OF LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND THIS EVENING... .A weak upper level disturbance moving through the region may result in some occasional light snow or flurries at times through mid to late morning. Any accumulation during this time will be minor. A much stronger disturbance will move across the area this afternoon and evening, resulting in a more significant snowfall. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow. A total accumulation of 2 to 4 inches expected. The snow may be mixed with or taper to light freezing drizzle at times. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Florence, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...From Noon today to Midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the afternoon commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&