We'll mostly cloudy with a small chance for snow flurries and snow showers today. The better opportunities will either be closer to Lake Superior or in the southern parts of our viewing area. High temperatures today will make it into the mid 30s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the northwest. We'll be mostly cloudy with a small chance for snow flurries tonight. Lows will fall into the mid teens. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the northwest. Any snow accumulations today or tonight will be minimal. We'll be mostly cloudy to start things off for your Friday. We'll see less clouds and more sunshine as the afternoon progresses. Highs will take a step back into the low 20s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. Looking ahead, we'll be nice and warm Saturday through Tuesday. We'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Snow showers develop Tuesday night and could mix with rain on Wednesday. Wednesday's high will make it into the upper 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs