Warmer than average temperatures will continue to stick around today. We'll be mostly sunny with highs reaching for the low 40s. Middle 40s can't be ruled out for our southern counties. Clouds move in tonight. Temperatures won't cool off by much. Lows will only bottom out into the upper 20s. Scattered snow showers are possible on Thursday. Any snow accumulations will be rather minimal. It will be windy with highs in the mid 30s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the north. Looking ahead, we'll get a brief break from the warmer temperatures on Friday. We'll be mostly cloudy with highs reaching for the mid 20s. We'll resume our above normal temperatures on Saturday. We'll see lots of sunshine with highs in the mid 30s. Upper 30s to even low 40s can't be ruled out. We'll be mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We'll then become partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. The biggest take away from this forecast will be melting snow. Any activities requiring snow will become challenging as temperatures remain above normal for the entire forecast period. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs