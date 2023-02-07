We'll be mostly cloudy to start this off today. We'll see less clouds for the afternoon period. It will be breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the west. Mostly clear with areas of dense fog possible tonight. Lows will fall into the middle teens as the winds back off. We'll see lots of sunshine for the day on Wednesday. It will be rather mild with highs in the low 40s. Looking ahead, snow chances move in Wednesday night and last through Thursday. We may need to keep an eye on this one. This could provide accumulating snow to parts of our viewing area. Right now, the better probabilities are in our southern counties. Not looking like much for the Northwoods at this time either. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 30s and then falling into the mid 20s on Friday. We'll then dry out Saturday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 30s. We're back in the mid 30s Sunday and Monday with a mixture of clouds and sun.
MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller