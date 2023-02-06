Mostly cloudy and windy as we start of the new work week. Highs will climb into the mid 30s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the southeast. Rain, snow, and freezing rain are possible tonight. 1-2 inches of heavy wet snow could fall as lows bottom out in the mid 20s. Be prepared for slippery roads. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the southeast. Mostly cloudy and breezy again on Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the west. Looking ahead, we'll see lots of sunshine on Wednesday as highs make a run into the low 40s. We'll fall back into the mid 30s on Thursday with chances for snow showers. We'll hold on to the chances for snow showers Friday with highs falling back again into the mid 20s. We're dry Saturday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 20s. We make it into the mid 30s on Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs