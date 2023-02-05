It's the Weekend! We'll be under a mostly cloudy sky tonight. Lows will be in the low teens with a light west breeze at around 15 mph. We'll be mostly cloudy Sunday with flurries possible early in the day. Highs will be in the mid 20s once again. Mostly cloudy and calm Sunday night. Low temperatures will be in the upper single digits. Looking ahead, much warmer temperatures move in through next week. We'll be cloudy on Monday just ahead of a low pressure system moving in overnight. Highs will be hovering near the freezing mark. The southeast wind will be gusting near 25 mph. Snow moves in overnight Monday with 1-3 inches of snow accumulations. Lows will be in the upper 20s with a southwest wind gusting near 30 mph. Cloudy early and then clearing later in the day Tuesday. Flurries are possible early. High temperatures will be slightly above freezing and in the mid 30s. It will continue to be windy as the west wind gusts near 30 mph. Lots of sunshine with mild temperatures in the area on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s melting some of our snow away. Chances for snow showers arrive Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 30s. Cooler air returns on Friday. Highs will be in the mid 20s with peaks of sunshine. Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 20s Saturday. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski