We'll be mostly cloudy and warmer today. Highs will reach for the mid 20s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southwest. Mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible tonight. Lows will be in the upper teens with a light west breeze at around 15 mph. Looking ahead, much warmer temperatures move in Sunday and through next week. We'll be mostly cloudy Sunday with a slight chance for snow showers. We'll see highs in the mid 20s. We'll be mostly cloudy with chances for snow showers moving in later in the day on Monday. Highs will be hovering near the freezing mark. The southeast wind will be gusting near 25 mph. Lingering flurries are possible early in the day on Tuesday. High temperatures will be slightly above freezing and in the mid 30s. We're dry Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 30s. We'll stay in the mid 30s on Thursday with a chance for rain and snow showers. Cooler air will start to return on Friday. Highs will be in the mid 20s with peaks of sunshine. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski