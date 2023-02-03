Wind Chill Advisories remain in effect until around midday as wind chills range from -25º to -35º. We'll start the day off with a lot of sunshine. As the afternoon arrives, so will the clouds. We'll become mostly cloudy during the afternoon as highs struggle to hit 2º. Wind chill values could reach -25º to -35º at times. We'll be partly cloudy with a few flurries possible tonight. A dusting or less of new snow is possible with lows around -4º. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the south. This could give us -10º to -20º wind chills. We'll be mostly cloudy and much warmer on Saturday as highs reach for the upper 20s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the southwest. Wind chill values could range from -5º to -15º at times. Looking ahead, we'll be mostly cloudy Sunday with a slight chance for snow showers. We'll see highs in the upper 20s. We'll be mostly cloudy and dry on Monday with highs in the mid 30s. Rain and snow showers arrive Monday night and could linger as a slight chance for snow showers on Tuesday. Tuesday's high will reach for the mid 30s. We're dry Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 30s. We'll stay in the mid 30s on Thursday with a chance for rain and snow showers. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs