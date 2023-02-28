Partly cloudy and warmer today. High temperatures will make it into the upper 30s. Snow showers will move in late tonight. Lows will bottom out in the mid 20s. Snow showers continue into the day on Wednesday. Areas close to the U.P. and west of Highway 17 could see 2-4 inches of snow with lesser amounts south. Highs will make it into the mid 30s. Looking ahead, the snow showers will continue into Wednesday night before tapering off. We'll enter a dry stretch Thursday through Sunday. Those days will feature a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 20s. We'll make it into the low to mid 30s Friday and Saturday. We'll climb into the upper 30s on Sunday. On Sunday, we'll fall into the mid 30s as another chance for snow showers move in. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs