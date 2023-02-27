Our wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will get going this morning. As we approach late morning to early afternoon, we'll transition to all snow. Around a tenth to three tenths of an inch of ice could accumulate with lesser amounts north and higher amounts south. Once the snow transitions, we could see 3-5 inches of snow with the higher totals north and lower totals south. High temperatures today will make it into the low 30s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the southeast. Snow showers are possible early tonight. Once that ends, the clouds will break up as lows fall into the low 20s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. We'll be partly cloudy and breezy on Tuesday with highs in the low 30s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the west. Looking ahead, we'll experience more snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. This system will not be as strong. High temperatures will climb into the low 30s Wednesday. We'll then enter a dry stretch Thursday through Sunday. Each day will experience a mixture of clouds and sun. Highs on Thursday will climb into the mid 20s. We'll make it into the low to mid 30s Friday and Saturday. We'll get even warmer by Sunday as highs reach for the upper 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs