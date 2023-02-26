It's the Weekend! Mostly clear and breezy tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid single digits. The west wind will be blowing at 10 to 20 mph and gusting near 25 mph. We'll be mostly sunny and calm Sunday. Highs will be near average and in the upper 20s. Increasing clouds with windy conditions are in store Sunday night. Mostly cloudy with freezing drizzle possible late. Lows will be in the upper teens with a southeast wind gusting near 25 mph. Looking ahead, another strong winter storm will enter the region Monday with significant amounts of freezing rain, sleet, and snow. A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will transition to all snow later in the day Monday. High temperatures will only be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. We finally clear up by Tuesday with warmer highs in the mid 30s. More chances of snow showers move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. High temperatures will be hovering near the freezing mark Wednesday with snow showers in the area. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 20s Thursday. We'll be under a partly cloudy sky with highs near 30° on Friday. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski