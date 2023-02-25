It's the Weekend! A few flurries will be lingering into the morning hours today and then clearing later in the afternoon hours. tomorrow morning. We'll have a west southwest breeze with high temperatures in the low 20s. Mostly cloudy and breezy tonight. Looking ahead, we warm up next week with an active weather pattern. We'll have lots of sunshine Sunday with highs in the low 30s. Another strong winter storm will enter the region Monday with significant accumulations of snow and even a bit of sleet and freezing rain at the start. High temperatures will only be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. We finally clear up by Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski