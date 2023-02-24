We'll start the day off with sunshine and a few clouds. We'll see even more clouds during the afternoon. Highs will make it into the mid teens. Snow will be likely tonight. 1-2 inches of snow could fall. Lows will fall to around 8º. We'll be partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the mid 20s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southwest. Looking ahead, we'll see lots of sunshine on Sunday with highs in the low 30s. Increasing clouds will be common Sunday night. A wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and snow could get going late. We'll keep that going to start things off on Monday. We'll switch over to snow by around midday. Accumulating snow is possible. Highs will reach for the upper 20s. We'll be partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s. Snow showers are possible on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs