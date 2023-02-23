WINTER STORM UPDATE:
Snow and blowing snow will help to create blizzard conditions at times today. The snow will stick around through the afternoon before starting to taper off. An additional 2-5 inches of snow with locally higher amounts could fall before things calm down down tonight. High temperatures today will make it into the upper teens. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the north. Snow showers are expected early tonight. Once those end, the clouds will start to break up. It will get cold with lows falling to -4º. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the north. This is a nice way to wrap up the work-week. We'll be partly cloudy on Friday with highs in the upper teens. The winds will back off and switch out of the south. Looking ahead, we'll get some in here Friday night. It will not last long. 1-2 inches of snow could fall. We'll then be partly cloudy for the weekend. Saturday's high will be in the mid 20s. Sunday's high will be in the low 30s. A wintry mix will get in here late Sunday night into Monday. As Monday progresses, we'll switch over to snow. We'll need to keep an eye on this system. Monday's high will be in the low 30s. We'll be partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s. Rain and snow showers then move in on Wednesday with highs in the low 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs