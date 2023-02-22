The snow we're experiencing this morning will back off in intensity by midday. We'll still experience periods of snow from time to time today as highs reach for the low 20s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the northeast. Snow and wind get going tonight by around 7 to 8 PM. However, that start time will be earlier the further south you go. Blizzard conditions will be possible late; making travel very challenging. Lows will bottom out in the low teens. Winds could gust up to 35 mph out of the northeast. Snow and wind will continue on Thursday. Blizzard conditions will again be expected; making travel very challenging. Highs will climb into the upper teens. Winds could gust up to 35 mph out of the northeast. Additional snow accumulations tonight through Thursday will range 8-12 inches in some spots, to 12-15 inches across a line from Taylor county stretching northeast to Forest county. Everyone could see locally higher amounts with respect to their ranges. Looking ahead, we'll calm things down on Friday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid teen. A little snow will pass through Friday night. We'll become mostly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the mid 20s. Sunshine will return on Sunday with highs in the low 30s. A wintry mix gets going Sunday night and continues into Monday. Monday's high will be in the low 30s. We'll be partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs