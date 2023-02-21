We'll be cloudy with afternoon snow showers today. Highs will make it into the low 20s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the northwest. Snow will be likely tonight. Lincoln county and areas south could see 2-5 inches of snow. Lesser amounts possible further north. Lows will bottom out in the low teens. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northeast. Snow showers stick around into your Wednesday. Highs will make it into the low 20s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the northeast. Looking ahead, our significant snowfall gets going tonight and lasts through Thursday evening. Some areas could receive 12-18 inches of snow with locally higher amounts. Gusty winds will also blow the snow around. That will make travel almost impossible in some areas. High temperatures Thursday will only make it into the mid teens. We'll be partly cloudy on Friday with highs in the mid teens. We'll climb into the upper 20s Saturday and Sunday with a mixture of clouds and sun. A wintry mix is possible on Monday with highs in the low 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs