Increasing clouds will lead to afternoon showers today. 1-3 inches of snow could fall. We'll see high temperatures in the low 30s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southeast. Snow will be likely again tonight. 1 inch or less of additional snowfall is possible with lows in the low teens. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the northwest. Morning snow showers will lead to a mostly cloudy sky in the afternoon Tuesday with highs in the low 20s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the northwest. Looking ahead, snow starts up again Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday. 2-4 inches of snow could fall in our southern counties with lesser amounts north. That will continue into Wednesday morning before we catch a little break. The main snow event gets going Wednesday night into Thursday. Still a little early, but early indications say 8-12 inches of snow could fall with locally higher amounts possible. That will continue into Thursday night before we catch a break on Friday. We could see more snow showers Saturday with highs in the upper 20s. We'll then dry out with a mostly cloudy sky on Sunday with highs in the upper 20s. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs